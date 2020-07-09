States must reduce taxes on fuel: Murugan

CHENNAI

Many imposed high taxes, says T.N. BJP president

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan said oil marketing companies (OMCs) were fixing prices based on the varying global market rates, but the States made no changes in the tax structure.

“They (OMCs) are increasing rates when the oil prices go up and reducing it when the prices come down. States should also reduce their taxes on oil. Many of them have imposed high taxes and are not reducing taxes,” he said in response to a question on the hike in fuel prices in the last month.

Addressing a press conference to explain the Modi government’s schemes that were being implemented during the pandemic, Mr. Murugan said the draft Electricity Amendment Act would address the issue of losses being faced by electricity generating and distributing companies.

On the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats, Mr. Murugan said the party’s view was that everyone should get reservation.

He said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should step down and face investigation in the gold smuggling case.