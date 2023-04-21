State’s liability on principal repayment of market loan would be ₹3,65,948.78 crore over next 10 years: CAG

April 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State’s liability towards the principal amount of market loans would be ₹3,65,948.78 crore, and ₹27,664.70 crore on account of interest over the next 10 years (from 2022-23), said the State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ended March 2022, tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The report also made a slew of recommendations.

The CAG pointed out that the State’s own tax revenue receipts and non-tax revenue receipts during 2021-22 fell considerably short of the target fixed under the 15th Finance Commission, the Budget and Medium Term Fiscal Policy, and said the State government should take steps to collect the arrears of revenue and strengthen the machinery to detect tax evasion.

As per the Finance Accounts 2021-22, the State government had, as of March 2022, invested ₹42,166.64 crore in one statutory corporation, 57 government companies, two joint stock companies and various co-operatives, it said.

The average rate of return on these investments was a meagre 0.45% in the last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), while the average rate of interest paid by the government on its borrowings during the same period was 7.50%, the CAG said.

“Cumulatively, as of March 2022, the State government invested ₹6,857.42 crore in 25 loss-making companies/corporations, out of which ₹263.58 crore was invested in four loss-making companies during the current year, whose net worth had eroded as on 31 March, 2022,” it said.

The CAG recommended that the State government commission an independent third-party assessment of its investments in loss-making PSUs to take appropriate decisions on the need for continued investments in them.

Under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Tax on Consumption or Sale of Electricity Act, 2003, Tangedco has to collect the electricity tax along with energy charges and remit the tax into the government’s account.

During 2018-22, 70% of the tax collected was not credited into the government account, and was retained by Tangedco, the CAG said.

“The possibility of the amount being expended by Tangedco for its operational purposes cannot be ruled out. Such non-realisation in the government account and retaining of the collected tax for such a long period is fraught with the risk of temporary misappropriation,” it said.

The CAG recommended that responsibility be fixed on both Tangedco and the government for non/short realisation of the taxes into the Government account.

The government should also immediately direct Tangedco to remit all past dues on account of electricity tax, it said.

The ACS (Finance) stated that the matter would be taken up with TNEB and also pointed out the other issues flagged in the report would be looked into.

