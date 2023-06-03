States, including Tamil Nadu, told to plan for safe evacuation of renewable energy 

June 03, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) has sought an action plan from renewable energy-rich States, including Tamil Nadu, for avoiding the blocking of renewable power generation due to transmission constraints in the upcoming season.

It has been pointed out that several transmission lines in the intra-State network in the southern region are critically overloaded, and the States need to be prepared for high renewable energy generation and plan for safe evacuation of the renewable power.

The SRLDC requested the State power utilities to ensure pre-monsoon maintenance of sub-station equipment and transmission lines, availability of all elements in the substation, and availability of spares.

In Tamil Nadu, it has been pointed out that the transmission lines in high wind energy-producing regions are in Coimbatore, Kayathar, and Tirunelveli, among others. The SRLDC has sought a discussion on the issue at the upcoming meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee.

As per the policy note of the State Energy Department for 2023-24, Tamil Nadu has a total installed wind capacity of 10,067.20 MW as of April 1, accounting for 24% of India’s wind power capacity. The State wind capacity is 8,739.01 MW, and about 1,328.19 MW is connected to the transmission network of the Central Transmission Utility. The maximum wind power of 5,689 MW was harnessed on July 3, 2022, and the maximum wind energy generated and absorbed was 120.25 million units (MU) on July 9, 2022.

T.N. has installed solar capacity of 6,539.23 MW, of which 1,328.19 MW is connected to the transmission network of the Central Transmission Utility. The maximum solar power of 4,866 MW was harnessed on February 26, 2023, and the maximum solar energy generated and absorbed was 36.0 MU on February 25, 2023.