State’s Gross Enrolment Ratio drops to 46.9% in 2020-21, finds survey

Tamil Nadu’s Gross Enrolment Ratio dropped by 2.1 percentage points to 46.9% in 2020-21 from the year before, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) released on Sunday showed.

India recorded a marginal increase in GER from 25.6% to 27.3%. Tamil Nadu was among very few States that recorded a decline. This was the first time the State recorded a decline in the past five years. The data were based on the enrolment in the academic year 2020-21 when COVID-19 struck. Despite the decline, Tamil Nadu continued to have the highest GER among major States, followed by Uttarakhand (45.7%) and Kerala (43.2%). Chandigarh, Puducherry and Delhi have the highest of 66.1%, 60.8% and 47.6%, respectively.

Retrospective revision

Interestingly, the report for 2020-21, released after a considerable delay, has retrospectively revised the GER for all the States for every year since 2016-17, based on the revised estimates of population for the 18-23 age group. (GER is calculated as a percentage of the total number of enrolments in higher education courses against the total projected population in the 18-23 age group).

According to the report, GER was calculated until 2019-20 based on population projections made in the 2001 census. It has been revised in accordance with the 2011 census in 2020-21. Consequent to this revision, Tamil Nadu’s highly acclaimed GER of more than 50% in the year 2019-20 (51.4%) was revised to 49%, which further dropped to 46.9% in 2020-21. Only a few States — such as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Punjab — recorded a decline in GER.

The drop in GER in Tamil Nadu happened despite a decline in the population as per projected figures. This was because of a relatively sharper decline in the estimated enrolments.

In absolute numbers, the estimated enrolments in higher education courses in Tamil Nadu have recorded a marginal decline once before in 2018-19. Despite this, the GER recorded an increase that year because of a relatively sharper decline in the estimated population.

The drop in enrolments was more among male students than female students. The enrolment of male students dropped by 7%, while that of female students by 4%. The GER of male students consequently dropped from 48.1% in 2019-20 to 45.4% in 2020-21, while that of female students dropped from 49.9% to 48.6% in the same period. The drop was observed in almost all types of courses such as undergraduate, postgraduate, M. Phil, diploma and postgraduate diploma. Only enrolments in Ph.D and courses classified as “Integrated”, which were small in number, recorded an increase.

The drop in GER was witnessed for students from the Scheduled Castes too. Their GER, which was already significantly lower than the overall GER, dropped from 39% to 36.8%. The GER of the Scheduled Tribe students, who are smaller in number, increased from 40% to 40.6%.

