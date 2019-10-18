‘State’s finances in dire straits’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the State’s finances are in dire straits under the AIADMK government and alleged that they had not fulfilled any of their promises.

“The State’s debt has increased to ₹3.55 lakh crores in 2018-19 and Tangedco’s burden has touched ₹1 lakh crore. With such a bad situation, they are promising to make Tamil Nadu the number one State, which is an eyewash,” he said in a statement.

‘On verge of bankruptcy’

Mr. Alagiri said with such financial situation, the State government will become bankrupt and won’t be able to create investment and job opportunities.

The remaining term of the present government would not benefit the people in anyway.

He alleged that the two editions of the Global Investors’ Meet had brought in the desired investments and jobs while the State government had betrayed the students on the NEET issue.

He urged the public to vote for Ruby R. Manoharan (Congress), who is contesting as a part of the DMK-led alliance in the Nanguneri bypoll. He asked them to ensure that this paves the way for a change of government in 2021.