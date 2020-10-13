State’s daily count drops below 5,000

4,879 people test positive for infection; Chennai accounts for 1,212 cases; 62 fatalities recorded

More than a month after consistently reporting 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases a day, Tamil Nadu’s daily count dipped to 4,879 on Monday, taking the tally to 6,61,264.

Another 5,165 persons were discharged after treatment and 62 more persons (33 in government hospitals and 29 in private facilities) succumbed to the infection.

With this, a total of 6,07,203 persons have been discharged so far and 10,314 persons have died. A total of 43,747 persons are presently under treatment in the State.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai accounted for 1,212, while Coimbatore and Salem reported 393 and 304 cases respectively.

Chengalpattu reported 245 cases and and Tiruvallur 229. In Tiruppur, 185 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 146 cases were recorded in both Erode and Thanjavur.

While Namakkal had 145 new cases (including two imported ones), the Nilgiris accounted for 144 cases. Other districts with 100-plus cases were Cuddalore (132), Kancheepuram (139), Tiruvarur (114) and Vellore (130).

Chennai accounted for 13 deaths while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw seven deaths each. Six persons died in Coimbatore and four in Vellore. The youngest among the deceased was a 23-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who had aplastic anaemia and was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Vellore with fever for a day and cough for a month. She died on October 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Three persons in their 30s succumbed to the infection. Among them was a 36-year-old man from Salem who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private medical college hospital with complaints of fever on October 6. He died on October 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, of 80,162 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 84,02,994. Till date, a total of 81,63,027 individuals have been tested for the infection.