State’s daily case count drops further to 15,759

Fresh infections fell further to 15,759 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the new cases, Chennai accounted for 1,094, Coimbatore for 2,056 and Erode for 1,365.

Another 378 people — 138 in private hospitals and 240 in government facilities — died in the State.

Chennai accounted for the most number of deaths due to COVID-19 at 59. Coimbatore saw 31 deaths, Cuddalore 22 and Tiruvallur and Tiruchi 20 each.

Among the deceased was a teenager — a 19-year-old from Perambalur — who was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Perambalur, on May 12, with complaints of fever and cough for three days. He died on May 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. His death was recorded in Friday’s bulletin.

The State has so far reported 23,24,597 cases and 28,906 deaths. Another 29,243 people, including 4,612 in Coimbatore and 2,377 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The active caseload dipped to 1,74,802. This includes 18,600 patients in Coimbatore, 17,498 in Tiruppur, 12,520 in Erode and 10,842 in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours, 1,82,586 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,96,07,865.

Over 50,000 beds are available in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres across the State. As many as 24,087 oxygen-supported beds, 23,775 non-oxygen ones and 2,335 ICU beds remain vacant.

In Chennai, 10,547 beds are vacant -- 6,711 oxygen beds, 3,323 non-oxygen ones and 513 ICU beds. In COVID-19 Care Centres, 47,478 beds are vacant.

Vaccination update

After running short of supply, the State’s vaccination coverage improved on Friday as 38,737 more people received the vaccines. This took the overall coverage to 98,04,021.

Covishield was administered in 328 sessions and Covaxin in 293. Among those who got the jabs were 19,669 people in the 18-44 age group, 12,694 in the 45-59 age group and 4,436 senior citizens.

A total of 19,172 people aged 18 to 44, 11,495 aged 45 to 59 and 3,888 senior citizens took Covishield doses.

As many as 3,02,113 people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated so far.