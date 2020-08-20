State’s case tally surpasses the 3.5-lakh mark

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 00:00 IST

5,795 more persons test positive for the infection; Chennai reports 1,186 fresh cases

With 5,795 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu’s tally crossed the 3.5-lakh mark. Chennai continued to report 1,000-plus cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The State’s tally now stands at 3,55,449, of which 53,155 persons are currently under treatment. A total of 2,96,171 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, with another 6,384 persons being discharged after treatment on Wednesday.

A total of 116 persons, including 84 in government hospitals, died across the State. Chennai and Coimbatore recorded 16 deaths each, while Ranipet recorded 10. The State’s toll touched 6,123.

A 20-year-old man from Kanniyakumari was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam, on August 14. He died due to perforation peritonitis, emergency laparotomy that was performed and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Among the deceased who did not have any co-morbidites was a 33-year-old man from Vellore.

He died at the Vellore Medical College Hospital on August 17 due to severe acute respiratory illness and COVID-19 pneumonia, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.

A total of 1,186 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, taking its tally to 1,20,267 (12,256 active cases, 1,05,494 discharged and 2,517 deaths).

The number of cases continued to surge in Coimbatore, as another 394 persons tested positive. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases touched 10,000 in the district.

Tiruvallur recorded 393 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 315. There were 290 cases in Salem, 288 in Theni, 257 in Kancheepuram and 238 in Cuddalore. Ten districts, including Virudhunagar, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Ranipet and Dindigul, had 100-plus cases.

Till date, a total of 17,026 children aged below 12 and 45,230 persons aged over 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

A total of 39,13,523 samples, including 67,720 samples tested in the last 24 hours, have been tested so far in the State.