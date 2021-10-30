State’s case tally crosses 27-lakh mark

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 00:47 IST

1,039 people test positive; 11 people succumb to infection, taking toll to 36,083; jabs for 99,500 people

The State’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 27-lakh mark on Friday, with 1,039 more people testing positive for the infection.

The State added one lakh cases in 68 days. So far, 27,00,593 people have tested positive.

Fresh cases dropped to 126 in Chennai and 118 in Coimbatore. There were 88 cases in Chengalpattu and 79 in Erode. Tiruppur and Salem recorded 63 and 60 infections respectively. There were 46 cases in Namakkal, 42 in Thanjavur and 40 in Tiruchi. Eight districts logged under 10 cases each, with Theni logging just one.

There were 11 deaths and this took the toll to 36,083. Only eight of the 38 districts reported fatalities — there were two deaths each in Coimbatore, Namakkal and Thanjavur; Chennai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai and Vellore saw one fatality each.

As many as 1,229 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,52,660. Active cases fell to 11,850. Of these, Chennai accounts for 1,477 cases, followed by Coimbatore (1,312), Chengalpattu (966) and Erode (837).

As many as 1,23,084 samples were tested, taking the total count to 5,09,11,486.

As per Thursday’s data, the State’s positivity rate stood at 0.9%. Ten districts had positivity rates of over 1%. Krishnagiri and Tiruppur accounted for the highest rates at 1.5% each.

The number of people vaccinated on Friday fell below one lakh — 99,500 people, including 60,062 aged 18 to 44 and 28,264 in the 45-59 age group — got jabs.