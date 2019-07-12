States can bear farmers’ share of pension premium

State governments can opt to bear on behalf of small and marginal farmers their share of monthly premium under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY).

As per the scheme, while the Central government will meet 50% of the monthly premium, each farmer, on joining the scheme, is required to pay the balance. According to a recent circular issued by the Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Sanjay Agarwal, to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, States would have the option of bearing the burden of an individual farmer’s contribution.

The scheme aims to provide insurance cover to farmers in the age group of 18-40 and envisages the payment of a monthly pension of ₹3,000 to the beneficiary-farmers on their attaining 60. In terms of eligibility, the maximum size of a farmer’s landholding should be 2 hectares. It is estimated that 5 crore such farmers will benefit in the first three years of the scheme, which will be administered by the Union Ministry together with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). As per budget estimates, ₹900 crore has been set apart by the Centre towards its share of premium for the current year.

The amount of premium will vary, depending upon the farmer’s age. In respect of an 18-year-old farmer, his or her contribution will be ₹55. At age 29, the premium will be ₹100 and for a 40-year-old farmer, ₹200.

Apart from the conditions of exclusion being adopted in the case of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), those covered under social security schemes such as National Pension Scheme and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation as well as the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM), will not be able to join the latest pension scheme.

The farmers’ pension scheme is “another important flagship programme” of the Centre, requiring “constant monitoring” to ensure maximum enrolment, Mr. Agarwal noted in the circular.