State’s active cases reach 35,294 with 3,867 fresh infections

05 July 2021 01:05 IST

Positivity rate comes down to 2.5%; 72 more persons die due to COVID-19; total vaccine coverage stands at 1,57,41,118

The State recorded 3,867 fresh infections on Sunday, taking its active cases to 35,294. The State’s case tally touched 24,96,287.

In a day 4,382 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 24,27,988. Seventy-two people died of the infection, taking the toll to 33,005.

All districts, except Coimbatore, recorded fewer than 400 new cases. Coimbatore saw 455 infections. The district also recorded six deaths. Erode has the highest number of active cases at 4,227. In the district, another 349 people tested positive and four more died.

In Chennai, 222 new infections and five deaths were recorded. In a day, 481 people were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the district stood at 2,168. Till date, 5,33,432 people have tested positive for the infection in the city, whereas 5,23,042 have been discharged. A total of 27,349 samples were tested in the city, and its test positivity rate fell to 0.8%. The State’s positivity rate fell to 2.5%.

As many as 18 of the 72 deaths took place in private hospitals and 54 in government facilities. Fifteen of the deceased had no co-morbidities.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of deaths, at eight, followed by Salem with seven.

A 29-year-old man from Tiruppur, who was admitted to a government hospital in Udumalpet on June 24 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for two days, tested positive on June 27. He died on June 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The State currently has 40,128 oxygen beds; 26,820 non-oxygen ones and 6,551 ICU beds. As on date, of the 46,808 oxygen beds, 6,680 are occupied. Of the 30,765 non-oxygen ones, 3,945 are occupied and of the 9,717 ICU ones 3,168 are occupied.

The death of a woman with rheumatic heart disease was also recorded as having occurred due to COVID-19. The woman was admitted on June 16 to the Government Mohan Kumaramanglam Medical College Hospital. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died on June 18 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

66,679 get jabs

As many as 66,679 people were administered vaccines in 1,415 sessions.

This included 105 healthcare workers, 1,161 frontline workers, 38,444 people in the 18-44 age group and 19,632 in the 45-59 age group. A total of 7,337 senior citizens also got the jabs.

Till date 1,57,41,118 people have been inoculated in the State. On Sunday, 1,231 sessions were held to provide Covishield vaccine and 189 for Covaxin.

“We have received 10 lakh doses for July. We will get another 61 lakh doses for the month,” Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian said at a press meet.