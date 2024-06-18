GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State would insist for its Cauvery share in the next CWRC meeting: Minister

Panneerselvam said that the State government has been insisting for its share in the meetings of the CWRC

Published - June 18, 2024 03:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government would insist for its share of Cauvery water during the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) by the end of this month, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on June 17.

In a statement replying to AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the State government has been insisting for its share in the meetings of the CWRC in the past with the last one on June 14.

Even during the water deficit year of 2023-24, water to the tune of 84.4 TMC was received due to the consistent efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government, he maintained. Of the 69.25 TMC received from Mettur dam in the beginning of this year, water was supplied to cultivations spread over 15.99 acre, he said.

“The Tamil Nadu government has provided for 18 TMC water for drinking water and other purposes between October 11, 2023 and May 31, 2024 by storing water in Mettur dam,” the Minister said. He further rejected Mr. Palaniswami’s criticism of kuruvai special package announced by the State government.

Mr. Panneerselvam also said that steps were on to enroll farmers in the National Agricultural Insurance Scheme for the kuruvai season, from June 24.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.