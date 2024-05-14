State will offer yellow fever vaccine in three centres 

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has designated three centres in the State to administer vaccine for yellow fever, which is endemic in some parts of Africa and South America. No other private or government agency is authorised to offer the vaccine, a release from the Directorate of Public Health has said.

The designated centres in the State, include the King Institute for Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, and the port health organisations on Rajaji Salai, Chennai andThoothukudi. Each dose costs ₹300, payment for which can be made either by cash or through a bank transaction. There are designated hours for the vaccination and latecomers would be offered the vaccine based on availability.

At King Institute, registration for the vaccination will be accepted in person daily from 9.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or undertaken 24x7 online at www.kipmr.org.in. Vaccine will be administered every Tuesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 (noon).

At the Port Health Organisation in Chennai, vaccines will be given on all Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon). Registration may be done daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or through porthealthofficechennai@gmail.com from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In Thoothukudi, the port health officer, World Trade Avenue, New Harbour, is authorised to administer the vaccine. Vaccine will be given on all Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is accepted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. For latecomers, vaccine will be administered till 12 (noon) on days the shots are given.

Details of the centres are available at https://ihpoe.mohfw.gov.in/index.php .

