State Volleyball Championship organised at VIT

The vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Chairman of Vellore District Volleyball Association, G.V. Selvam, inaugurated the State Volleyball Championship for boys and girls at the VIT campus here.

According to a press release, a total of 582 players from 27 districts in the State took part in the championship.

A.J. Martin Sudhakar, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association, and N.V. Thiyagachantan, President, Vellore District Volleyball Association, were present, the release said.

