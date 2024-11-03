GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Volleyball Championship organised at VIT

Published - November 03, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau


The vice-president of VIT, G.V. Selvam inaugurated the State Volleyball Championship at VIT campus in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Chairman of Vellore District Volleyball Association, G.V. Selvam, inaugurated the State Volleyball Championship for boys and girls at the VIT campus here.

According to a press release, a total of 582 players from 27 districts in the State took part in the championship.

A.J. Martin Sudhakar, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association, and N.V. Thiyagachantan, President, Vellore District Volleyball Association, were present, the release said.



