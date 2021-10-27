State told to frame policy for landless, homeless

Create it in 6 months, directs HC

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu was one of the leading States in the country on multiple parameters, and the State had been doing very well when it came to the welfare of people from the backward strata.

The observations were made during the hearing of a writ petition filed by K. Karumalai, former president of the Thathaiyampatty panchayat in Salem, seeking a direction to the Collector to consider his plea to provide plots to 65 landless poor families in his village.

Passing orders in the case, the first Division Bench, comprising the Chief Justice and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, impressed upon the State government the need to frame a comprehensive policy for providing temporary and permanent accommodations to the landless and homeless in six months.

The Bench said land suitable for such scheme could be identified in every district, and a detailed roadmap could be laid for the benefit of the poor.

They told State government pleader P. Muthukumar that a welfare State must take care of the needs of the disadvantaged sections of society.