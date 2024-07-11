T.N. to unveil policies on Deep Tech and AI; plans to set up Deep Tech fund: Tamil Nadu IT Minister

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday said Tamil Nadu will soon unveil policies on Deep Tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI), besides mulling a Deep Tech Fund.

“In the recent discussion on Demands for Grant for the IT and Digital Services Department in the Assembly, we also spoke about a mantra or slogan — Innovate in Tamil Nadu. As we are the most industrialised State with the greatest of talent pool, we need to use the innovation approach to stimulate our economy and achieve the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s vision of a $1 Trillion economy by 2030,” he said speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT Hub).

iTNT Hub was established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), Government of India, and Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, along with industry support. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in May 2023.

“We are at an interesting inflection point in the technology space with the advent of both Deep Tech and AI. While some may argue that AI is overhyped, relative to the pace at which it has evolved, there is no question that it is profoundly going to change the nature of work, in many ways it would be disruptive.... in many ways creating new kinds of opportunities and new enterprises,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

He said in alignment with the Centre’s Deep Tech Policy, which is expected to be announced soon, the State government will focus on areas of technology product design to facilitate new product development with a confluence of product designers, product developers and manufacturing support.

The second is to conduct the Tamil Nadu innovative conclave regularly, because it will be a bedrock for innovation and the State is already the leader in patent filing and in Research & Development. The State also expects to have a Deep Tech fund, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

Later, speaking to newspersons, the Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has been taking various steps, including mentorship and providing space, to ensure that many start-ups are set up in the State creating employment opportunities for people here, rather than allowing them to go to other states for work.

Asked about whether there would be two different policies — for Deep Tech and AI or an integrated one, he noted that the policy could mean different things.

“It could be an incentive policy or a regulatory or guideline policy which sets up how the Deep Tech would be developed. If it is an incentive policy, all will be aligned in one way; if it is a regulations, standards, applications and compliance policy, there will be a separate AI policy, because of the implications of its risk factors,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, stressed on the need for bringing all the start-up ecosystems together along with venture capital funds and others. He also said that a significant impact can be created by providing the necessary support.

At the event, the iTNT Hub inked MoUs with Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing Centre, in association with Siemens; Tamil Nadu Centres of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing, in association with Dassault Systèmes; Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation; Amazon Web Services India; Microsoft India; and D Labs Incubator Association, India School of Business, T-Hub, and T-Works, Hyderabad.

Two technology transfers were facilitated by iTNT Hub through its “Jigsaw” platform, a platform that fosters Industry-Academia collaboration. iTNT has onboarded over 4,100 academic researchers from diverse Emerging and Deep Tech fields, on this platform.

The transfers, involving researchers from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, included signing an Expression of Interest to evaluate technology transfers between Manjula, Asst. Professor, Department of Physics and Astromeda Space Private Limited. The second was an MoU for technology transfer between Parthasarathy, Scientist E, Centre for Drug Discovery and Development and Vivagen Dx Labs (OPC) Private Limited, according to a release.

J. Jeyaranjan, Vice-Chairman, State Planning Commission, Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, iTNT Hub, Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce, India and South Asia, Srivats Ram, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, spoke at the event.