State to sign 28 MoUs worth ₹28,000 crore

The State government will sign 28 memoranda of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for projects envisaging investments around ₹28,000 crore.

Among the projects is one by Tata Electronics, envisaging an investment of around ₹5,300 crore in Krishnagiri district and generation of employment opportunities for 18,250 persons.

It pertains to the manufacture of mobile phone components.

The Pegatron Corporation of Taiwan will set up a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu district on an investment of ₹1,100 crore in the first phase, and create about 14,000 jobs. Another phase has also been proposed.

The MoUs will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The event will also feature the inauguration of 13 projects, such as the TICEL Park in Coimbatore and the laying of foundation for industrial estates.

Policy documents will be unveiled on the occasion for major industries and micro, small and medium enterprises.