State to set up online interface to identify and register Jallikattu bulls: Minister

April 06, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said in the Assembly that the State government would set up an online interface to identify and register bulls participating in jallikattu events, and to register jallikattu events online.

This will be done at a cost of ₹87 lakh.

In other announcements while tabling the demand for grants for his departments, Mr. Anitha Radhakrishnan said those who have the know-how to nurture country chicken in villages will be give 50% subsidy and around 100 small size (250 numbers) country chicken farms will be set up.

The Minister said the centre in Chennai to protect and breed indigenous dog varieties such as Chippiparai, Rajapalayam, Kanni and Kombai will be expanded at a cost of Rs. 5.95 crore. Around 73,500 medical camps will be held across villages to provide medical facilities to animals. To increase milk production, sex-selected technique will be used to produce cows.

New structures for five veterinary hospitals and 20 pharmacies will be built at a cost of Rs. 16.30 crore, he added.