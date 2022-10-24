State to set up 25 more primary and urban health centres each

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government will set up 50 more health centres, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Sunday. It includes 25 primary health centres (PHC) and 25 urban health centres (UHC). The government would be spending around ₹120 crore on developing infrastructure and human resources for these facilities.

The decision to expand healthcare facilities came after repeated requests from MLAs, the Minister said, adding that the Chief Minister had been appealing to the Union government for the same and it was sanctioned recently. The Union government will bear 60% of the estimated cost and the State will bear 40%. In plains, a PHC serves a population of 30,000 and the distance between two health centres must be 8 km. A health centre in a hilly region will cater to a population of 20,000. “It will cost ₹1.12 crore to build and maintain each facility. For the first year, around ₹120 crore will be spent,” he explained.

UHCs will be set up in the Nilgiris, Vellore, Tiruchi and Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Villupuram, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar.

PHCs have been planned in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore (two PHCs), Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram (two), Sivaganga, Dindigul, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruppur, and Virudhunagar.

The Public Works Department will begin the construction work after the government issues order, Mr. Subramanian said. “We expect that the new centres will come into public use in a year. At present there are 2,127 PHCs and UHCs. The decision follows the announcements made in the Assembly last year. We have had requests, particularly to cover hilly regions,” he said, adding that there were proposals to survey the hills of Bargur too.

Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme, through which medicines are delivered at the doorstep, as many as 93,60,434 persons have sought treatment for the first time while 2,03,56,449 persons have sought repeated services. The scheme covers diabetes and hypertension, and caters to those needing palliative care physiotherapy and dialysis. In a month, the MTM would reach a target of one crore and the Chief Minister would provide the medical kit to that beneficiary, he added.

Under the Innuyir Kappom scheme, through which free medical treatment is provided to accident victims in the first 48 hours, 1,22,172 victims have been provided treatment so far, with an insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh.

The Minister said facilities were available in all district headquarters and medical college hospitals to treat burn injuries during Deepavali. “I commissioned a 20-bed ward recently at Kilpauk Medical College hospital,” he said.

“Fire and Police personnel have conducted awareness programmes. We appeal to people to not light rockets (a firecracker) as it is causes the most damages, and to avoid noisy crackers,” Mr. Subramanian said.