State to formulate its own education policy

CHENNAI

14 August 2021 01:24 IST

It will appoint a high-level panel for this

The DMK government, which strongly opposed the National Education Policy of the Union government, on Friday announced that it would constitute an expert panel to formulate a distinct State education policy.

“This government will appoint a high-level committee of educationists and experts to formulate a distinct State education policy for Tamil Nadu, in keeping with the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said while presenting the revised Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly.

On the scheme to benefit Dalit and Adivasi students with a scholarship for Ph.D. courses, the government said it would be restructured and the scholarship amount enhanced to ₹1 lakh an annum to benefit more students.

The State government will also establish the Tamil Nadu Siddha University, and ₹2 crore will be released initially for this purpose. “The ancient healing wisdom of Siddhars will be promoted by establishing a Siddha medical college by the Arulmigu Baladhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani,” the Minister said.

A sustainable mining policy will be formulated to ensure that mining is carried out without affecting the environment and the ecology. “In parallel, efforts will be made to plug leakages in revenue from mines and minerals,” he said. A new policy for life sciences — research, development and manufacturing — will also be released. The government will also create a new slum resettlement and rehabilitation policy, in consultation with all stakeholders, to ensure that slum dwellers are treated fairly and humanely when they are resettled from objectionable poromboke lands, including watercourses.