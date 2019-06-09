State to approach A.P. for Krishna water

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to approach Andhra Pradesh for seeking its share of Krishna water as soon as the latter starts getting heavy inflows in its reservoirs after the southwest monsoon progresses.

The availability of Krishna water has become critical to Chennai, which is in the midst of an acute water shortage. Even though Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is making efforts to tap every conceivable source, this will, at best, sustain the water supply of around 500 million litres a day (MLD).

Without Krishna water, the supply cannot be restored to the normal level of 830 MLD – 850 MLD.

A sigh of relief

As the catchment areas of the Krishna in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh usually get heavy rain during the June-September period, the arrival of southwest monsoon saw officials here heave a sigh of relief. Just as reservoirs catering to the Chennai water supply have a poor storage, the position in Andhra Pradesh too is equally bad.

The water storage in the Kandaleru, Somasila and Srisailam reservoirs is well below the dead storage level. This has compelled the officials here to wait and watch the status of the reservoirs in the neighbouring State.

As for the Chennai reservoirs are concerned, the combined storage is precariously low with a mere 46 million cubic feet (mcft), which is less than 0.5% of the combined capacity of 11.25 tmcft at the Satyamurti Sagar in Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarampakkam reservoirs.

While there was talk that Tamil Nadu should have exerted greater pressure on Andhra Pradesh to release more water, the officials say that the previous regime in that State was “not as helpful” as it could have been, despite receiving ₹25 crore towards Tamil Nadu’s share of the Telugu Ganga Project.

New sources

Meanwhile, Metrowater is focussed on maintaining the present supply by getting 180 MLD each from two desalination plants and the Veeranam tank. Apart from agricultural wells yielding 95 MLD, local sources in the newly-added areas contribute 35 MLD.

Besides, drawing water from quarries in and around the city is providing support to the extent of 30 MLD. In the event of the water in the quarries getting exhausted, arrangements are being made to draw water from sources such as Rettai Eri.

Shortly, the foundation stone for a desalination plant of 150 MLD in Nemmeli is to be laid. The proposed plant will be ready in two years, according to Metrowater.