State tally breaches the 90,000-mark

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 90,000-mark on Tuesday, with another 3,943 persons testing positive for the infection. However, the State also crossed the 50,000-mark in the number of persons discharged so far, registering a recovery rate of 55.5%.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting over 3,000-plus cases a day since June 25. Its COVID-19 tally stood at 90,167*. Chennai, for the second consecutive day, saw 2,000-plus cases.

With another new high of 2,393 cases, Chennai’s tally soared to 58,327. A total of 34,828 persons have been discharged in the city so far. It now has 22,610 active cases and its toll stands at 888.

On Tuesday, a total of 2,325 persons were discharged from hospitals in the State, taking the total number of persons discharged till now to 50,074. The State presently has 38,889 active cases.

Toll rises

The State’s toll increased to 1,201, with 60 more persons succumbing to the infection from June 25 to 30. Of this, 57 persons had co-morbidities. A 35-year-old woman from Chennai with hypothyroidism and diabetes was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 25. She died on June 29 due to bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 42-year-old man who had coronary artery disease died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 28 due to severe coronary artery disease, bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure. A 48-year-old man with co-morbidities died in a private hospital on June 30 due to severe acute respiratory infection and bilateral bronchopneumonia. He was admitted with complaints of fever, cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for a day on June 25.

A 95-year-old woman from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private medical college hospital on June 26 with complaints of decreased food intake and drowsiness for seven days. She died on June 29 to COVID-19 pneumonia, sepsis with septic encephalopathy.

The rise in cases continued in the rest of the State, besides Chennai. Madurai recorded a total of 246 indigenous cases and 11 imported cases. This took its tally to 2,557. The district’s toll stood at 32.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded 160 and 153 new cases, respectively, while Kancheepuraam had 90 cases and Theni 75 cases. In Vellore, 69 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 66 persons tested positive in Kallakurichi. There were 53 cases in Cuddalore, 50 in Sivangangai, 47 in Virudhunagar, 45 in Tirunelveli and 40 each in Thoothukudi and Tiruchi.

The district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases is as follows: 5,419 cases in Chengalpattu, 3,830 in Tiruvannamalai, 2,557 in Madurai, 1,977 in Kancheepuram, 1,824 in Tiruvannamalai, 1,308 in Vellore and 1,073 cases in Cuddalore.

A total of 87 persons, who returned from abroad and other States, tested positive for the infection. This included 30 persons from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Karnataka.

A total of 30,242 samples were tested during the last 24-hour period. So far, 11,70,683 samples and 11,16,622 individuals were tested in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)