State awaits Centre’s word on asylum seekers from Sri Lanka

18 persons arrived recently in Dhanushkodi on Friday, taking the total to 60

The State government continues to wait for the Centre’s decision on the issue of according the status of refugees to those who have come illegally from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu, seeking asylum.

Only if the Centre gives its nod, the illegal migrants can be treated as refugees, after which they will become eligible to receive any dole in cash. In the last 10 years, the Union government has not given the status of refugee to anyone who comes from Sri Lanka. With the arrival of 18 persons in Dhanushkodi on Friday, the number of asylum seekers has gone up to 60.

As per the announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in August last year, the monthly cash dole to the head of the family, living at rehabilitation camps, had been increased to ₹1,500 from ₹1,000. For other adults, the enhanced dole is ₹1,000 (against the previous ₹750) and for the children, ₹500 (₹400).

At present, the authorities are ensuring that all the illegal migrants are provided with proper food and other necessities as the idea is to treat them humanely. The services of a few non-governmental organisations (NGOs), having the track record in the area of refugee welfare, have been roped in to provide all assistance to the illegal migrants, according to sources in the State government.

Meanwhile, the State government has been keeping the Union government informed of all developments. A report on the latest influx of 18 persons, who reached near Dhanushkodi first before being taken to the Mandapam rehabilitation camp, has also been sent to the Centre.

The authorities in the State have also come to know that in recent weeks, approximately 60 persons have come from Sri Lanka having valid documents. A police official said currently, they were here on a three-month visa.

Some of them are staying with their relatives at certain rehabilitation camps. The revenue authorities in charge of the camps allow them to stay there as refugees inform them that these migrants are with them to go on a pilgrimage. “After the visa period expires, we will have to take a call depending on whether they are seeking an extension of the visa or not,” the police official observed, adding that there was another group of persons who are staying on their own.

The official pointed out that inquiries with the illegal migrants revealed that before leaving Sri Lanka, many had sold their immovable and movable properties with the intention of remaining in Tamil Nadu permanently.