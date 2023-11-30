State signs MoUs for investments worth over ₹5,500 crore

November 30, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 293 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), proposing a cumulative investment of ₹5,566.92 crore, were signed with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the Investment Conclave held in Chennai, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government is organising investment conclaves across districts ahead of the Global Investors Meet to be held on January 7 and 8 next year at the Chennai Trade Centre.

For Chennai district, a target of ₹4,368 crore in investment proposals was fixed, and it was surpassed, Mr. Anbarasan said at the event. These MoUs cover the manufacture of auto components, aerospace and defence equipment, electronic gadgets and information technology equipment, and will help to create jobs for 26,477 persons, he said.

“MSMEs have been creating more jobs. The State also has the highest number of graduates. To create jobs for the graduates and help the State become a $1-trillion economy by 2030, the Global Investors Meet is being organised,” the Minister said.

Since the DMK came to power, the State had attracted 241 proposals for a cumulative investment of ₹2,97,196 crore, which would create jobs for 4,15,282 people, Mr. Anbarasan said.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has been the most preferred investment destination because of its robust health and transport infrastructure.

DMK South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian; Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade; Secretary of the MSME Department Archana Patnaik; and Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce L. Nirmal Raj spoke at the event.