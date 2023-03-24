State should continue schemes for minorities formerly run by the Centre: Jawahirullah

March 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah on Friday appealed to the State government to continue the schemes for minorities formerly run by the Union government.

Speaking in the Assembly on the discussion regarding the State’s Budget for 2023-24, he said the Pre-Matric Scholarship for students from minorities studying from Classes I to VIII and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for M.Phil and Ph.D students from minority communities had been dropped by the present Union government.

Lauding the State government for its other welfare measures for the minority communities, he said the government should also take up the implementation of these schemes. He also appreciated the government for the various welfare initiatives announced in the Budget.