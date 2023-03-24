HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State should continue schemes for minorities formerly run by the Centre: Jawahirullah

March 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.H. Jawahirullah

M.H. Jawahirullah | Photo Credit: L. Balachander

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah on Friday appealed to the State government to continue the schemes for minorities formerly run by the Union government.

Speaking in the Assembly on the discussion regarding the State’s Budget for 2023-24, he said the Pre-Matric Scholarship for students from minorities studying from Classes I to VIII and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for M.Phil and Ph.D students from minority communities had been dropped by the present Union government.

Lauding the State government for its other welfare measures for the minority communities, he said the government should also take up the implementation of these schemes. He also appreciated the government for the various welfare initiatives announced in the Budget.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.