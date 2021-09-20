State sees marginal rise in fresh cases

CHENNAI

20 September 2021 01:33 IST

1,697 people test positive even as 27 die; cases go up from 204 to 232 in Chennai

Fresh COVID-19 infections went up marginally in Tamil Nadu, as 1,697 people tested positive on Sunday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur continued to be the districts with the most number of cases.

In Chennai, cases went up from 204 to 232.

Districts’ tally

Coimbatore followed with 215 cases, while Erode recorded 131. While 114 people tested positive in Chengalpattu, Thanjavur logged 103 infections. There were 95 cases in Tiruppur, while Salem and Tiruvallur recorded 71 and 66 cases respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

With this, the State’s tally touched 26,45,380. Of these, Chennai accounted for 5,47,705, followed by Coimbatore (2,40,241), Chengalpattu (1,67,523), Tiruvallur (1,17,032) and Erode (1,00,706).

The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.08%.

Another 27 people (three in private hospitals and 24 in government facilities) succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,337. Of the 38 districts, 23 did not report any fatality due to COVID-19. There were four deaths in Coimbatore and three deaths each in Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur.

Chennai recorded two deaths.

Among the deceased was a teenager, a 17-year-old boy from Chennai, with intellectual disability, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 17. He died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 33-year-old man from Coimbatore with systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on September 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Active cases

As many as 1,594 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,93,074. A total of 16,969 people are under treatment for COVID-19. While there are 2,198 active cases in Coimbatore, the number rose from 1,936 to 2,011 in Chennai.

As many as 1,56,850 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,53,01,370.