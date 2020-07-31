State sees marginal dip with 5,864 cases

After a week of reporting more than 6,000 cases a day, Tamil Nadu saw a marginal dip in fresh infections, as 5,864 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. However, for the first time, the Health Department’s bulletin recorded over 90 deaths, including that of two children aged three and five years respectively.

The three-year-old girl from Nagapattinam had seizure disorder, failure to thrive and cerebral palsy and was admitted to the Government Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital on July 9. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died on July 13 due to status epilepticus, aspiration pneumonia, shock and COVID-19.

The five-year-old girl, a resident of Ariyalur, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25. She died soon after being taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on July 27 due to respiratory failure, acute encephalitis syndrome, aspiration pneumonia, COVID-19 and viral pneumonia, according to the bulletin.

The 97 deaths — 32 in private hospitals and 65 in government ones — that were reported on Thursday occurred on 11 different days this month. This included 46 deaths on July 29, 17 on July 28, 12 on July 26 and five on July 30.

Rising toll

Of this, 18 persons died in Chennai, while eight persons died in Tirunelveli, six in Thanjavur, five each in Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar and four each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Theni and Vellore.

The fresh infections took the State’s tally to 2,39,978. The total number of active cases stood at 57,962 and persons discharged at 1,78,178, while the toll touched 3,838.

A total of 5,295 persons, including 1,126 in Chennai, were discharged across the State.

A total of 1,175 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, taking the city’s tally to 98,767.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts reported 354 and 325 cases respectively, while Coimbatore recorded 303 new cases and Ranipet 272.

Southern T.N.

The southern districts of the State continued to witness an increase in fresh infections — Madurai 218, Kanniyakumari 248, Theni 257, Thoothukudi 220, Tirunelveli 272, Virudhunagar 244 and Dindigul 138.

Among other districts, Vellore saw 183 cases, Tiruvannamalai 185, Kancheepuram 175, Cuddalore 141, Pudukottai 128 and Tiruchi 118. Apart from this, 53 persons, who returned from abroad and other States, tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 61,202 samples were tested in the State.

This took the total number of samples tested to 25,97,862, while the total number of individuals tested also crossed the 25 lakh-mark.