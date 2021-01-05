State sees 838 infections, active cases drop under 8,000

CHENNAI

05 January 2021 01:16 IST

10 more people succumb to COVID-19; 12 districts report below 10 cases each

On a day when 838 persons tested positive for COVID-19, active cases fell under 8,000 in Tamil Nadu. Presently, 7,970 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, with a majority of them in Chennai (2,359).

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,21,550. A total of 985 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 8,01,414.

The State recorded 10 more deaths, taking its toll to 12,166.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai recorded 229 (including an imported case) cases, while Coimbatore saw 83. There were 43 cases in Chengalpattu, 41 in Tiruvallur, 38 in Tiruppur and 31 in Salem. Perambalur had no new case. Twelve districts reported below 10 cases each.

Among the 10 fatalities, Chengalpattu and Chennai recorded two deaths each, while Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli saw one death each. All of the deceased had co-morbidities.

This included a 33-year-old woman from Coimbatore with hypothyroidism, who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on December 22. She died on January 3 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 58-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 24. She had bronchial asthma. She died on January 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

No new case of COVID-19 was reported among U.K. returnees or their contacts. Till date, 2,146 U.K. returnees have been traced and tested, of which results of 2,122 have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 60,502 samples have been tested in the State, taking the total figure to 1,44,42,625.

One more private laboratory — Rivaara Labs Pvt Ltd, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now a total of 247 testing facilities in the State.