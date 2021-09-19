State sees 1,653 cases; no fatality due to COVID-19 in 26 districts

34 districts log under 100 cases each; 22 more people succumb to infection

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped marginally for the second day in a row, with the State logging 1,653 cases, taking its tally to 26,43,683. Chennai topped the table with 204 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 201. There were 139 cases in Erode and 101 in Chengalpattu.

The remaining 34 districts logged under 100 cases each. There were 94 cases in Tiruppur and 91 in Thanjavur. Salem and Namakkal saw 69 and 62 cases respectively.

Chennai, along with 25 other districts, recorded no fatality due to COVID-19. The State recorded 22 more deaths, taking its toll to 35,310.

Of the 22 deaths, Coimbatore recorded five. There were four deaths in Thanjavur and two each in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Salem.

Another 1,581 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,91,480. The State currently has 16,893 active cases. These include 2,201 people in Coimbatore, 1,941 people in Chennai, 1,377 people in Erode, 1,241 people in Chengalpattu and 1,025 people in Thanjavur. Five districts have under 100 active cases each — Perambalur (86), Ramanathapuram (55), Tenkasi (86), Theni (85) and Virudhunagar (89).

As many as 1,56,175 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total count to 4,51,44,520. A total of 2,01,443 persons, including 1,25,528 persons aged 18 to 44 and 57,496 persons aged 45 to 59, were inoculated across the State on Saturday. This took the coverage at government vaccination centres so far to 3,96,79,123. The cumulative coverage at private vaccination centres since May 1 stood at 23,74,777, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.