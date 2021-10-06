State sees 1,449 fresh cases, 16 fatalities

No death due to COVID-19 in 27 districts; Chennai leads with 179 cases

Tamil Nadu logged 1,449 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its tally to 26,71,411. Of the 38 districts, there was no death due to COVID-19 in 27.

Fresh infections stayed under the 1,500-mark for the second day in a row. Only three districts — Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu — continued to report over 100 cases.

Chennai continued to record the most number of cases, with 179 people testing positive. Coimbatore followed with 151 cases, while Chengalpattu recorded 113. There were 93 cases in Erode and 83 in Thanjavur. Seventy-two people tested positive in Tiruppur, while Tiruvallur and Tiruchi recorded 58 and 51 cases respectively. Salem saw 49 cases.

Another 16 people — all in government hospitals — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,682. There were three deaths in Thanjavur, and two each in Chennai, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Among the deceased was a 30-year-old woman from Thanjavur who had no co-morbidity. She was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 28 and died on October 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,548 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,18,980.

The active caseload stood at 16,749. Chennai had the most number of active cases at 1,900, followed by Coimbatore (1,842), Chengalpattu (1,153) and Erode (1,100).

As many as 1,46,735 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,77,45,420.

A total of 1,77,083 people, including 1,10,971 people in the 18-44 age group and 50,068 people aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated. With this, the coverage in government centres stood at 4,73,45,028. The cumulative coverage in private centres from May 1 touched 25,36,564.