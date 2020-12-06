State sees 1,366 cases, 15 deaths

1,407 persons discharged after treatment; Perambalur records no new infection

The State reported 1,366 fresh cases and 15 fatalities on Saturday, even as 1,407 persons were discharged after treatment for COVID-19. Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 7,88,920.

As fresh infections dipped further, Perambalur recorded no new cases, while eight districts saw under 10. Chennai reported 353 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 137 and Salem with 97. While 88 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur saw 67 cases and Tiruppur 66. Erode and Kancheepuram recorded 46 and 44 cases respectively.

Ten districts recorded deaths due to COVID-19. Of this, Chennai registered four deaths, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw two deaths each. Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar recorded one death each.

All 15 persons had co-morbidities. Except for two, the remaining were aged over 50. The youngest was a 34-year-old man from Chennai with SIADH (Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion) and old pulmonary tuberculosis. He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on November 13, and died on December 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute meningoencephalitis and old pulmonary tuberculosis.

A 45-year-old man from Coimbatore, with chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on December 4 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Till date, 7,66,261 persons have been discharged after treatment, while the State’s toll stands at 11,777. As many as 10,882 persons are still under treatment. This includes 3,336 persons in Chennai, 932 in Coimbatore, 564 in Chengalpattu and 535 in Salem.

As many as 70,881 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,24,05,328.