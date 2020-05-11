State Science Council calls for research on COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited proposals on accelerated research in COVID-19 from scientists in the State.

The Council has called for studies on development of methods and equipment for sanitation, diagnostic methods and equipment and development of vaccines.

Scientists could undertake studies on developing medicines in the Indian systems of medicine for the disease. Scientists could undertake studies on the efficacy of available antiviral drugs for the infection. Alternately they can also take up studies on management of the disease, the member secretary has said.

The researchers, working on any of the above issues in recognised universities, colleges, research institutions in the State, would be given a maximum of ₹5 lakh for a period of 12 to 18 months.

To qualify for the financial support the researchers must submit four copies of their proposal in the prescribed format along with required enclosures to the member secretary on or before 5 p.m. of June 17.

Applications and details of the scheme are available on the council’s website www.tanscst.nic.in