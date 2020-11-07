State reports under 2,500 virus cases for the fifth day in a row

2,370 persons test positive; 27 deaths, including that of a centenarian, recorded

With 2,370 fresh cases of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 7,39,147 on Friday.

Of these, Chennai reported 612 cases and Coimbatore 222. Five other districts saw 100-plus infections.

The number of fresh infections stayed below the 2,500-mark for the fifth consecutive day.

Recoveries in State

As many as 2,402 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of discharged persons to 7,08,846.

The State’s toll rose to 11,299, as another 27 persons (six in private hospitals and 21 in government facilities), including a 102-year-old man, succumbed to the infection.

Of these, 13 persons died in Chennai.

The centenarian from Kanniyakumari had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital, on November 3, with complaints of fever for two days. His swab returned positive for COVID-19 on November 4. He died the following day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three persons in their 30s also succumbed to the infection. One of them, a 34-year-old man from Chennai, did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on October 29 with complaint of fever for five days. He died on November 5 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 37-year-old man with systemic hypertension and diabetes was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on October 28. He died on November 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure, sepsis, systemic hypertension and diabetes.

As of date, 19,002 persons are under treatment in the State. Of these, 6,017 are in Chennai and 1,204 in Salem.

Districts’ tally

A total of 30 districts reported less than 100 new cases each. Apart from Chennai and Coimbatore, there were 143 cases in Tiruvallur, 127 in Chengalpattu, 118 in Tiruppur, 116 in Erode and 108 in Salem.

Another 80,786 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the State to 1,04,06,226.

One more private laboratory — the Clinical Laboratory at Abhi S.K. Hospital Private Limited in Erode — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

There are now 138 private testing facilities and 66 government ones.