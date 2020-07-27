State reports over 6,900 cases for second consecutive day

CHENNAI

27 July 2020 00:29 IST

A month-old baby and 15-year-old girl die of infection; over 5,000 patients discharged; cases continue to rise in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur

With 6,986 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday, the number of active cases, including those under isolation, rose to 53,703. The overall tally of persons who have tested positive till date is 2,13,723*.

Sunday’s tally fell just two cases short of the previous day’s figure.

The State also recorded 85 deaths due to the infection, including 36 fatalities at private hospitals and 49 at government facilities. This took the death toll to 3,494.

A 37-day-old baby and a 15-year-old girl were among the youngest casualties.

Chennai recorded 1,155 new cases, whereas 1,315 patients were discharged from hospitals. While 26 deaths were recorded in the city, the number of persons undergoing treatment, including those under home isolation, stood at 13,744.

Cases continued to rise in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Chengalpattu recorded 501 fresh infections, Kancheepuram 363 and Tiruvallur 480. Ranipet and Virudhunagar recorded 367 and 385 new cases.

According to the daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, Madurai recorded eight deaths, while Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar recorded five deaths each.

Ten of those who died had no co-morbidities. Eight deaths were reported from government medical college hospitals and two from private hospitals.

Among the fatalities was a 37-day-old male baby, who was admitted to the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore on July 5 with complaints of multiple episodes of loose stools for three days. The infant, which had a low birth weight, died on Friday. The hospital recorded the death as having occurred due to hypoxemic respiratory failure/sepsis caused by the infection.

A 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur, who had been admitted to the government medical college hospital there on July 19, died the following day. Her sample was taken on July 17, and returned positive for the infection. The hospital recorded her death as having occurred due to COVID-19.

The oldest patient whose death was recorded on Sunday was a 93-year-old man who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 25 after testing positive at a private hospital 11 days earlier. He died on Saturday night.

Approval for lab

The daily report on the public health measures taken to combat COVID-19 noted that 5,471 persons had been discharged. With this, the total number of patients discharged stands at 1,56,526.

A private laboratory in Coimbatore has been approved for COVID-19 testing. The State currently has 116 testing centres, including 58 government facilities and an equal number of private facilities.