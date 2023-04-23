ADVERTISEMENT

State reports one death, 509 fresh COVID-19 cases

April 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 66-year-old man admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city died of COVID-19 infection on Saturday within 12 hours of admission. The patient from Pudukottai with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease was admitted for breathing difficulty and tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

The hospital recorded his death as due to COVID-19 induced pneumonia, acute coronary syndrome and cardiogenic shock. As many as 509 patients tested positive on Sunday, pushing the number of active cases to 3,671 and 513 patients were discharged.

So far, 38,063 persons have died while under treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health. 

