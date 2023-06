June 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of five persons, including one passenger who arrived from Singapore, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of persons under treatment to 34, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported one case each. Two persons, who had been under treatment, were discharged. So far, the State has recorded 38,080 deaths among patients under treatment.