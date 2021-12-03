State reports 715 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai tops the table with 123 testing positive for the infection, followed by Coimbatore with 121

With Tamil Nadu reporting 715 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, fresh coronavirus infections continued to fluctuate in a few districts. Of the 38 districts, 31 did not report any COVID-19 deaths.

Chennai topped the table of fresh cases with 123 persons testing positive for the infection. Coimbatore followed with 121 cases. There were 65 cases in Erode while Chengalpattu and Tiruppur logged 58 and 53 respectively. As many as 45 persons in Namakkal and 44 in Salem tested positive.

Nil cases in Tenkasi

Only Tenkasi had nil fresh cases, while 22 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Of this, four districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Theni — reported a single case each. Among those who tested positive were four returnees — one each from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 27,28,350. A total of 12 persons (five in private hospitals and seven in government hospitals) succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,504. Of this, there were three deaths in Coimbatore and two each in Chennai, Erode and Namakkal.

Another 748 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 26,83,691. The number of active cases stood at 8,155. This included 1,249 active cases in Coimbatore and 1,171 active cases in Chennai. Tenkasi had the least number of active cases at 10.

A total of 1,01,818 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 5,44,72,727 samples have been tested. Two private laboratories — Global Laboratory, Madurai, and Innova Diagnostics, Coimbatore — were approved for COVID-19 testing.

State-wide positivity rate

As per Wednesday’s data, Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate at 1.5%. Coimbatore and Tiruppur followed with 1.4% each. Namakkal and Salem accounted for 1.3% each. Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.9%.

A total of 2,84,294 persons were vaccinated in the State on Thursday. This included 1,61,256 aged 18 to 44 years and 76,356 aged 45 to 59 years. This took the overall coverage of the government COVID-19 vaccination centres to 6,89,10,982.

The cumulative coverage of private vaccination centres stood at 27,45,707, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.