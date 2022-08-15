State reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

State has 7,145 active cases

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 15, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The daily COVID-19 case count in Tamil Nadu continued to fall further on Monday with the State reporting 703 cases compared to 759 the previous day.

Chennai reported 132 cases, while 89 were reported in Coimbatore and 51 in Chengalpattu. No other district reported more than 50 cases. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram reported one case each, the lowest in the State.

The cases reported on Monday included one based on the surveillance being done at the airport. A person who returned from Delhi tested positive. The total cases reported so far in the State stood at 35,59,491.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 964 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. The number of persons recovered so far stands at 35,14,313. With no deaths reported on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported till date in Tamil Nadu stood at 38,033.

The State had 7,145 active cases on Monday, of which 2,737 were in Chennai. Coimbatore and Chengalpattu had 675 and 471 active cases respectively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app