State reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

State has 7,145 active cases

State has 7,145 active cases

The daily COVID-19 case count in Tamil Nadu continued to fall further on Monday with the State reporting 703 cases compared to 759 the previous day.

Chennai reported 132 cases, while 89 were reported in Coimbatore and 51 in Chengalpattu. No other district reported more than 50 cases. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram reported one case each, the lowest in the State.

The cases reported on Monday included one based on the surveillance being done at the airport. A person who returned from Delhi tested positive. The total cases reported so far in the State stood at 35,59,491.

A total of 964 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. The number of persons recovered so far stands at 35,14,313. With no deaths reported on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported till date in Tamil Nadu stood at 38,033.

The State had 7,145 active cases on Monday, of which 2,737 were in Chennai. Coimbatore and Chengalpattu had 675 and 471 active cases respectively.