State reports 7 new COVID-19 infections

May 22, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven fresh infections of COVID-19 were identified in the State on Monday taking the total number of those infected so far to 36,10,411 persons.

Chennai and Kanyakumari reported two new infections each while Coimbatore, Ranipet and Thanjavur each reported one new case. In a day another 15 persons were declared to have recovered bringing up the tally of recoveries to 35,72,240 till date and 38,079 persons have succumbed to the infection while under treatment.

A total of 92 persons are currently being treated in health facilities, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

