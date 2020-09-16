State reports 5,697 fresh cases; 68 deaths take toll to 8,502

5,735 persons discharged; Chennai’s overall case tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths on Tuesday. Chennai reported 989 cases and Coimbatore 485. The cases surged in Tiruppur as 262 persons tested positive.

So far, a total of 5,14,208 persons have tested positive in the State. Chennai’s overall tally of cases crossed 1.50 lakh and toll stood at 3,004.

Another 5,735 persons were discharged following treatment. With this, 4.58 lakh persons have been discharged in the State.

The State’s toll touched 8,502. Of the 68 deaths reported on Tuesday, 40 occurred at government hospitals and 28 at private hospitals. Twelve persons died in Chennai, nine in Salem and five each in Cuddalore and Tiruvallur.

Among the eight persons who died of COVID-19 and had no co-morbidities were four in their 40s. One of them was a 40-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai who died at the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital on September 12 owing to viral pneumonia, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 42-year-old man died at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram, on September 13 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

As on Tuesday, a total of 46,806 persons were under treatment. Chennai’s active cases dropped to 9,883 with the discharge of 1,530 persons.

Chengalpattu continued to report a high number of cases with 324 persons testing positive. There were 292 cases (including one imported case) in Salem, 283 in Tiruvallur and 268 in Cuddalore. Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai reported 198 and 189 cases respectively. Ten other districts reported 100-plus cases. They included Erode, 135, Thanjavur, 160, Vellore, 134, Villupuram, 134, Tiruvarur,129, and Nagapattinam, 111.

A total of 80,623 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has crossed 60 lakh.

U.T. toll crosses 400

COVID-19 fatalities in Puducherry breached the 400-mark on Tuesday, with 11 deaths and 380 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The capital reported 10 deaths and Yanam one. The toll rose to 405.

The patients were in the 38 to 80 age bracket. The steadily increasing case fatality rate stood at 1.97%.