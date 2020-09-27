State reports 5,647 new infections, 85 fatalities

Chennai, for the third consecutive day, reports more than 1,000 cases; 5,612 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu added 5,647 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 5,75,017. While 5,612 persons were discharged, 85 persons succumbed to the infection.

Chennai, for the third day in a row, reported more than 1,000 cases. A total of 1,187 persons tested positive for the infection, and 23 persons died in the city.

Coimbatore followed with 656 new cases. Four districts had 200-plus cases — Salem (296), Chengalpattu (259), Tiruvallur (235) and Cuddalore (212).

Cases stayed high in a number of districts. Tiruppur reported 188 cases, while Thanjavur had 179. There were 161 cases in Villupuram, while a total of 145 persons tested positive in the Nilgiris and 141 in Tiruvarur.

Till date, 5,19,448 persons have been discharged in the State.

The toll kept rising, with 85 more persons — 50 in government hospitals and 35 in private facilities — succumbing to the infection. A total of 9,233 persons have died in the State so far.

Five of the deceased were in their 30s.

One of them — a 38-year-old man from Ariyalur — did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on September 19 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for four days. He died on September 23 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 34-year-old woman from Chennai, with diabetes and hypothyroidism, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital a day after admission, on September 24, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Districts’ toll

Apart from Chennai, Salem and Thanjavur recorded six deaths each, while Coimbatore and Vellore saw five deaths each. As of date, a total of 46,336 persons are under treatment in the State. This includes 10,311 persons in Chennai and 4,859 in Coimbatore.

Another 94,037 samples were tested in the State, taking the tally of samples tested in the State to 70,04,558.