State reports 5,609 fresh cases, 109 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The deaths of 109 persons, who succumbed to the infection in the last eight days, were recorded in Monday’s bulletin, while the total number of persons discharged after treatment crossed the two-lakh mark.

Tamil Nadu’s overall case tally rose to 2,63,222, including 56,698 persons currently undergoing treatment. The discharge of 5,800 patients took the overall figure to 2,02,283. The death toll stood at 4,241.

Among the 109 deceased were an eight-year-old girl and a 17-year-old teen from Chennai. The girl, who had Wilson’s disease, acute liver failure and coagulopathy, was admitted to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children on July 30. Her swab returned positive for COVID-19. She died on August 1 due to factors including refractory seizures, pneumonia and COVID-19.

The teenager was admitted to a private hospital on July 22 with complaints of fever for two days and altered sensorium. He had hepatic encephalopathy, and died on July 31 due to sepsis, multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, intracranial hypertension and COVID-19.

Chennai’s daily case count stood at 1,021, while six districts had 300-plus cases — Ranipet (382), Virudhunagar (348), Tiruvallur (332), Chengalpattu (331), Kancheepuram (322) and Theni (303). Coimbatore reported 227 cases, while Kanniyakumari had 215 infections. Thoothukudi and Tiruvannamalai had 214 and 210 cases. Five districts reported 100-plus cases — Cuddalore (167), Madurai (106), Thanjavur (146), Tiruchi (101) and Vellore (132). Kancheepuram became the fifth district in the State to surpass 10,000 cases.

Overall, there was a marginal dip in fresh cases in many districts. Thirty-two returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

For the first time, the Health Department’s bulletin recorded the deaths of over 100 persons. Of the 109 fatalities (86 in government hospitals and 23 in private ones), 20 occurred in Chennai and 9 in Virudhunagar. Seven persons died in Coimbatore, while Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli accounted for five deaths each. Forty-two persons died on August 2, 40 on August 1, 11 on July 31, 9 on July 30, three on July 29, two on July 28 and one each on July 27 and August 3.

Chennai accounts for 2,176 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (262), Tiruvallur (258), Madurai (257), Kancheepuram (122) and Virudhunagar (105).

The number of samples tested in a 24-hour period came down to 58,211 after topping 60,000 for several days. The total number of samples tested so far is 28,37,273.