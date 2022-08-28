State reports 525 fresh infections

Active cases stand at 5,268 in T.N.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 22:54 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 525 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing up the tally of cases till date to 35,67,160.

At present, 5,268 persons are undergoing treatment in the State, with Chennai accounting for more than half of them.

Among the newly infected persons were three passengers— two from Rajasthan and one who returned from Puducherry— according to the daily bulletin of the public health department.

All districts recorded fresh infections in the past 24 hours.

While 21 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each, in 17 districts, fresh cases were in double digits with Chennai reporting 83 cases. As on date, 2,245 persons are under treatment in the district.

596 recoveries

The State logged 596 recoveries, which took the total tally of recoveries to 35,23,858.

So far, 38,034 persons have died while under treatment, health authorities said.

Till date, 6,76,31,270 persons have been tested using RT-PCR method in the State.

