State reports 5,175 fresh cases, 112 deaths; 6,031 discharged

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 00:09 IST

Chennai, along with other northern districts, accounts for nearly 3,000 cases

Tamil Nadu reported another 5,175 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths, including that of a four-day-old baby, on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, along with other northern districts, accounted for nearly 3,000 cases.

The State’s tally has increased to 2,73,460. While the number of active cases stood at 54,184, the number of persons discharged till now rose to 2,14,815, as another 6,031 persons were discharged on Wednesday.

For the third consecutive day, the Health Department declared more than 100 deaths. Of this, Chennai reported 25 deaths, taking the city’s toll to 2,227. There were nine deaths in Cuddalore, and seven each in Chengalpattu, Theni and Vellore. With this, the State’s toll rose to 4,461.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the 112 deaths (84 in government hospitals and 28 in private ones), 104 persons had co-morbidities. The newborn girl was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on July 29. She died on August 2 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 and meconium aspiration syndrome, according to the Department’s bulletin.

Five persons were declared brought dead in Chennai and Coimbatore, and their swabs returned positive for COVID-19 later. Among them was a 32-year-old man from Chengalpattu who was brought dead to the casualty of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 30.

While Chennai accounted for 1,044 cases, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw 487 and 472 cases respectively. Kancheepuram reported 342 cases, while Vellore had 179. A total of 168 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore, 143 in Ranipet and 112 in Tiruvannamalai.

Among the southern districts, Theni accounted for 278 cases. Kanniyakumari had 175 cases, while Thoothukudi reported 173 and Tenkasi 121. In Madurai, 104 persons tested positive for COVID-19. Virudhunagar saw a dip in cases at 67.

Among other districts, Pudukottai recorded 150 cases, Salem 159, Tiruchi 136 and Coimbatore 112. A total of 40 returnees also tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 61,166. This took the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the State to 29,53,561.