State reports 4,965 fresh virus cases and 75 fatalities

For the tenth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported more than 4,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 4,965 persons tested positive, taking the State’s overall tally to 1,80,643*.

The State’s recovery rate stood at 70%, with a total of 1,26,670 persons discharged following treatment. On Tuesday alone, 4,894 persons were discharged. The State’s toll rose to 2,626, with 75 more deaths, including that of a 56-day-old baby in Chennai. The boy was admitted to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children with sepsis on July 15 and the swab returned positive for COVID-19. However, the child died on July 19 owing to COVID-19, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Chennai’s count

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,130. The city’s neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded 366 and 262 cases respectively. There were 256 cases in Chengalpattu. The number of cases continued to stay high in other northern districts: Ranipet-173, Vellore-154 and Tiruvannamalai-147. In the southern parts, Virudhunagar reported 360 cases, followed by Thoothukudi, 269, Kanyakumari, 159, Madurai, 158, and Theni, 131. While Coimbatore recorded 176 cases, Tiruchi had 127 cases.

A total of 78 persons who had returned from abroad and other States tested positive in various parts of the State. These included 30 who returned from Karnataka and 15 from Oman.

As on date, a total of 51,344 persons are undergoing treatment. Of them, Chennai accounts for 14,952 active cases, while 3,475 persons are under treatment in Tiruvallur district.

Of the 75 deaths, 21 persons died in Chennai, seven in Madurai and six each in Tiruvallur and Tiruchi. Among the deceased was a 37-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with hypothyroid, renal failure and systemic hypertension on July 11. She died on July 21 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, renal failure and respiratory failure.

A total of 51,066 samples were tested during the past 24-hour period. This took the total number of samples tested to over 20 lakh. A total of 19,56,672 individuals have so far been tested. One more testing facility — Government Hospital, Tindivanam — was approved for testing, With this, there are a total of 113 testing facilities in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection.)