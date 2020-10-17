State reports 4,389 new cases, 57 deaths

Chennai sees 1,140 cases; 25-year-old among youngest to succumb to infection

A total of 4,389 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. While 5,245 persons were discharged after treatment, 57 more died in the State.

With the fresh cases, the State’s tally touched 6,79,191. Of these, 40,959 persons are still under treatment, while 6,27,703 have been discharged so far. As many as 10,529 persons have died.

In Chennai, 1,140 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 succumbed to the infection. With 1,185 persons being discharged, the city’s active cases stood at 13,289. Coimbatore followed with 387 fresh cases, taking its tally to 39,102 (34,688 persons discharged, 3,902 active cases and 512 deaths). A total of 244 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur accounted for 261 and 195 cases respectively. There were 130 cases in Kancheepuram, 116 in Cuddalore and 118 in Vellore. Tiruppur reported 147 cases, while Namakkal and Erode saw 132 and 138 cases respectively. As in the previous days, 26 districts reported less than 100 cases.

Of the 57 fatalities, 37 persons died in government hospitals. Apart from Chennai, Erode accounted for five deaths, while Chengalpattu and Vellore saw four deaths each.

Among the youngest to succumb to the infection was a 25-year-old woman from Erode who had no co-morbidities,and was admitted to a private hospital in Erode, on October 14, with difficulty in breathing. She died on October 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three persons in their 30s also died. Two of them had no co-morbidities. A 39-year-old from Krishnagiri died at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri, on October 14, due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital on October 6 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing.

A 38-year-old man from Erode, admitted to the Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai on October 12, died due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure on October 15. A 34-year-old man from Chengalpattu with systemic hypertension died within a few hours of admission to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, on October 14, due to viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 56-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who had no co-morbidities, died at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and sudden cardiac arrest.

A total of 91,245 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the State so far to 87,66,038.