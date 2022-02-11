State reports 3,592 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Thirty of the 38 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each; overall positivity rate stands at 3.2%

On a day when Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 tally dipped to 3,592, 30 of the 38 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each. Another 25 persons succumbed to the infection in the State.

The fresh cases pushed the State’s overall tally so far to 34,28,068. With 1,10,346 samples tested, the overall positivity rate stood at 3.2%.

In Chennai, 663 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s tally so far to 7,45,246. Coimbatore followed with 654 fresh cases, while there were 290 cases in Chengalpattu and 221 cases in Tiruppur. Four districts had 100-plus cases — Erode (184), Salem (189), Tiruvallur (136) and Tiruchi (105).

Three districts had fewer than 10 cases each — Mayiladuthurai (9), Perambalur (7) and Tenkasi (7).

Of the 25 deaths, Chennai reported nine fatalities, while there were three deaths each in Chengalpattu and Madurai and two each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Among the deceased was a 24-year-old woman from Coimbatore who had hypokalemic periodic paralysis. She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on February 2 with complaints of fever, vomiting and inability to move both upper and lower limb. She died on February 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 37,862 persons have died so far in the State.

As many as 14,182 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far stood at 33,23,214. The number of persons presently under treatment stood at 66,992. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 10,000. There were 8,955 active cases in Chennai and 8,747 active cases in Coimbatore.

So far, a total of 6,29,80,537 samples were tested in the State. A private laboratory — Sri Samraj Labs Pvt Ltd, Ramanathapuram — was approved for COVID-19 testing recently. As of date, there are a total of 332 testing facilities in the State of which 263 were in the private sector.

A total of 1,40,947 persons were vaccinated in the State on Thursday, taking the overall coverage so far to 9,44,75,114. This included 54,375 persons aged 15 to 18 years and 38,274 persons aged 18 to 44 years. So far, a total of 4,77,287 persons have received the precaution dose in the State, according to the daily report of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.