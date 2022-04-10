State reports 30 new COVID-19 infections

Two new clusters identified in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Chennai reporting the highest at 16 cases.

Ten of the 38 districts reported new cases on Sunday. While Chengalpattu reported three cases, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruvallur reported two cases each and Kanniyakumari, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur reported one each.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said two family-based clusters were identified in Chennai and appropriate containment measures had been taken.

With the new cases reported on Sunday, the total number of cases reported in the State stood at 34,53,084. Thirty-one persons recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,14,831. With no deaths reported on Sunday, the total toll remained at 38,025.

The State had a total of 228 active cases as on Sunday of which 96 were in Chennai. Chengalpattu had 30 active cases, followed by 16 in Coimbatore, 13 in Tiruvallur and 10 in Kancheepuram.

A total of 20,053 persons were tested in the State on Sunday. The State administered a total of 2,304 vaccination doses on Sunday.